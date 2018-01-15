Search
 
Goal Fever: Disentis

Monday 15 January, 2018

Big air but big prices. Try to keep a firm grip on both your brake handles and your wallet. Switzerland isn’t a cheap destination but at least you can expect to get your money’s worth in Disentis in August.

It’s right in the middle of Switzerland and on the main spine of the Alps. The take-off is beautiful, wide and smooth, and they’ve now got tarps over a once rocky section. Getting to launch requires a cablecar and then a chairlift, so you’re starting your flight with a lot of altitude. The immediate valley opens up towards flatter moonscape terrain before you drop off the plateau that keeps you protected from the main valley with its stronger winds. Retrieves can be quicker by train here.

If you’re not flying the World Cup don’t worry, look out for local Swiss competitions including the Disentis Open. This is Alpine flying at its finest.

Competition dates: 5-12 August 2017

Photo: Martin Scheel / azoom.ch

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in an article entitled Goal Fever, describing the sites of the 2017 PWC Circuit. See more 2017 PWC sites here

