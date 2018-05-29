Search
 
Moyes Gecko 155 with smaller A-frame

Tuesday 29 May, 2018

Moyes are making a version of their Gecko 155 hang glider with a smaller A-frame, to make ground-handling easier for smaller pilots.

The standard-size A frame has 1655 mm / 65” uprights and 1387 mm / 54” speed bar.
The smaller-size A frame has 1575 mm / 62” Uprights and 1270 mm / 50” speed bar.

The Gecko is Moyes’s intermediate hang glider. We reviewed it in issue 185 (sadly out of stock in print, but available digitally on Zinio). Richard Sheppard called it, “A lovely, lovely glider!”

moyes.com.au

