ITV release 35m Bulldog PPG wing
Monday 19 March, 2018
ITV are releasing a 35m² Bulldog PPG wing for foot-launch paramotoring, light tandem or heavy solo trikes.
The smaller size joins the existing 38m² and 40m² Bulldogs, and is for 100-340kg all up. ITV say it has very good performance with exceptional handling and stability, and is easy to inflate, launch and land.
Specifications
- Flat surface area: 35m²
- Aspect raio: 5,2
- All-up weight range: 100/340kg
- Speed: 53-65km/h
- Certification: DGAC
itv-wings.com
