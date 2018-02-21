Apco Mayday reserves upgraded

Apco Mayday reserves have been upgraded with improved new bridles and deployment bags.

The new 12mm Dyneema bridles are rated to 1,700 DaN, which is higher than before, and they are more elastic so the opening shock is reduced. In addition, the narrower webbing takes up less room so the packed reserve is smaller.

The bridles’ end connections are protected by a Teflon-coated section to reduce the chance of friction-induced webbing burns during deployment, and the risers connect to the reserve without any metal links.

The upgraded reserve bag now has the repacking inspection table printed on it, along with a reminder of the recommended inspection frequency, which is six months.

