Alfapilot release hi-resolution XiHD flight instrument

Alfapilot have released the new high-definition XiHD flight instrument to the market.

It has a high-contrast, high-resolution 1448×1072 pixel e-ink display with a fast response time and uses GPS, Glonass and Galileo for fast and accurate satellite capture giving accurate positioning and world coverage.

Alfapilot say its multi-sensor system integrates high precision digital pressure, humidity and temperature sensors, with more than 100 readings per second that make for instant and accurate altitude data and vertical speed, as well as ceiling and dew point estimates. The XiHD does lack the IMU (inertial Movement Unit) system that is present on the Xi+.

It has a Dual Core processor, Android system, 8Gb Memory (which can be increased to 64Gb with a Micro-SD card) and comes with SERI Fly already installed – you can install other Android applications on it too.

alfapilot.com