Advance Xi: lightweight high-B paraglider

Thursday 21 June, 2018

Advance have inserted a whole new model into their paraglider range: the Xi is a lightweight high-B, made for cross-country, thermalling and hike-and-fly. 

The company say the Xi shares genes with the Pi 2 (EN A/B/C) and Omega XAlps 2 (EN D), with specifications, safety and performance similar to the Iota 2. It’s around one kilogram lighter than the Iota 2, coming in at 3.8kg in the middle, 25m², size.

The Xi is made predominantly from 27g/m² Porcher Sport Skytex, with Skytex 32g/m² in high-stress areas. Double-coated aramid lines from Edelrid (Magix Pro) have excellent length stability, Advance say, so the glider will stay in tune for longer.

The risers have softlinks instead of karabiners to save weight, and there is no separate rear-riser steering handles, although Advance say the glider can be flown using the rear risers for pitch control. Other technologies include Advanced Air Inlets, Double-3D-Shaping, Mini Ribs and length-optimised C-Wires for simple packing.

The Xi comes in two colours – white (pictured) and acid (bright yellow/green with blue and white). Advance’s “seamless” weight ranges apply to the Xi – the table below shows which of the five glider sizes is right for your all-up weight (between 60kg and 128kg).

Advance Xi specifications

advance.ch

