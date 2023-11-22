Gin Genie Race 5

Genie Race 5: Designed to offer the "highest levels of performance"

Gin have released the Genie Race 5 competition harness. They say it is the result of development time in the Gin Lab wind tunnel and feedback from racing prototypes worldwide.

Gin say the harness has been designed to offer the highest levels of performance and still provide “superior comfort and ergonomics”. The geometry was developed from the Genie Race 4 with its “well-proven stability and feedback”.

Gin say the fabric used on the Genie Race 5 has a degree of breathability to help prevent the pilot from overheating when fully enclosed. Gin’s harness designer, Ho Woong, said by using a fabric with more structure and introducing plastic reinforcements, they were able to maintain a performance profile. The “simple, clean shape” of the structural fabric resists fluttering and flapping.

The Genie Race 5 has a dual zip system which makes it easy to open and close the cocoon in the air. It also has two rescue containers – one on each side – and a 9cm Neo-Koroyd protector. Gin say the protector is thicker than the required certification minimum and offers excellent protection while contributing to the low profile and the structure of the harness.

Other features include:

30l back pocket with pouches

Routing for hydration system and radio

3l under-seat pocket

1l flight deck pocket

9l ballast container

Three-step asymmetric speed bar

2.5, 5, 7.5cm removable footpad to adjust cocoon length

gingliders.com