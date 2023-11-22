fbpx
Genie Race 5: Designed to offer the "highest levels of performance"
Gear News, News

New Genie Race 5 Harness from Gin

Wednesday 22 November, 2023

Gin have released the Genie Race 5 competition harness. They say it is the result of development time in the Gin Lab wind tunnel and feedback from racing prototypes worldwide.

Gin say the harness has been designed to offer the highest levels of performance and still provide “superior comfort and ergonomics”. The geometry was developed from the Genie Race 4 with its “well-proven stability and feedback”.

Gin say the fabric used on the Genie Race 5 has a degree of breathability to help prevent the pilot from overheating when fully enclosed. Gin’s harness designer, Ho Woong, said by using a fabric with more structure and introducing plastic reinforcements, they were able to maintain a performance profile. The “simple, clean shape” of the structural fabric resists fluttering and flapping.

Gin Genie Race 5

Performance profile

The Genie Race 5 has a dual zip system which makes it easy to open and close the cocoon in the air. It also has two rescue containers – one on each side – and a 9cm Neo-Koroyd protector. Gin say the protector is thicker than the required certification minimum and offers excellent protection while contributing to the low profile and the structure of the harness.

Other features include:

Gin Genie Race 5 specs

gingliders.com

