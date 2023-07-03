British pilot Mark Hayman (Ozone Photon) won the Ozone Chabre Open this year. The 16th edition of this well-known fun competition in the south of France was held from 23-30 June in Laragne, and saw three valid tasks during a week of mixed weather. Leontien Kragten won the Women’s class, flying an Ozone Rush 6 (EN B).

Many other prizes were given, including for Fun class, Recreation, Sports, X-Class and Rookies.

Organiser Jez Coombes reported: “The 16th edition of the Ozone Chabre Open has just ended. Run by the team from Chabre Vol Libre in Laragne, France and under the watchful eye of meet director Jocky Sanderson this now legendary event has been running since 2005.

“With 18 nations represented, 120 pilots competed over a week in which difficult weather conditions saw a good practice task followed by three valid competition tasks.”

The practice task was a 42km race-to-goal and the three competition tasks were 48.4km, 36.2km and 35.2km.

Running since 2005 the competition has stayed true to its original aim of providing a fun introduction to competition for pilots new to the sport. Part cross country flying course, part competition and part social event, the mix of flying, mentoring and learning has continued to attract pilots now for 18 years.

Jez added: “The week included daily pilot briefings, detailed de-briefs, several paragliding related talks, reserve parachute repacks as well as various other social events. When the weather prevented competition tasks to be set there were ample opportunities to free fly at other sites in the area.”

The week finished with the prize giving dinner and party and a prize draw, which saw the main prize of an Ozone paraglider go to Gavin Foster.

“This friendly, stress free paragliding cross country competition has been supported since its inception by Ozone, Cross Country magazine as well as local and regional councils,” Jez said.

Overall

1. Mark Hayman (Ozone Photon)

2. Jean-Louis Zanzi (Niviuk Artik R)

3. Rik De Mey (Ozone Photon)

Fun Class

1. Oliver Carr (Gin Calypso)

2. Stephen Barton (Advance Epsilon 9)

3. Vincent van der Wal (Skywalk Masala)

Recreation Class

1. Leontien Kragten (Ozone Rush 6)

2. Bertjan Linders (Sky Apollo 2 light)

3. Darren Shiner (Ozone Rush 6)

Sports Class

1. Rik De Mey (Ozone Photon)

2. Daniel Fleming (BGD Cure 2)

3. Hans Ekvall (AirDesign Volt 4)

X-Class

1. Mark Hayman (Ozone Photon)

2. Jean-Louis Zanzi (Niviuk Artik R)

3. Sergei Parfenov (UP Trango X-Race)

Rookies

1. Konstantin Ullherr (Ozone Alpina 4)

2. Roberto Arias (Ozone Alpina 3)

3. Oliver Carr (Gin Calypso)

Women

1. Leontien Kragten (Ozone Rush 6)

2. Milena Austel (Ozone Swift 5)

3. Diny Wouters (Ozone Delta 4)

Ozone Glider Winner

Gavin Foster

All task reports and results can be seen on www.flylaragne.com