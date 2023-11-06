fbpx
UP Kangri X. Photo: Jirka Dlask
Gear News, News

UP Kangri X: EN-B lightweight

Monday 6 November, 2023

UP say their new 2.5-liner EN-B, the Kangri X, is a light, small-packing and durable wing aimed at vol-bivouac and hike-and-fly pilots. 

It offers “a light pack with maximum performance in the B class” and is expected to achieve EN/LTF-B classification in three sizes, 21, 23 and 25m².

UP Kangri X specs

Despite being light, UP say it is also robust thanks to the double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 Classic II which is used on both top and bottom surfaces, and the unsheathed aramid and Dyneema lines.

The High Performance Risers are optimised for accelerated flight and have C-handles. UP say the Kangri X brings more speed, better glide and handling which is “typical Kangri: comfortable and reliable”.

up-paragliders.com

 

