UP Meru 2 (EN D)

UP's EN-D Meru 2 targets "frequent flyers with big XC ambitions"

UP have announced the Meru 2. They say their new EN-D two-liner is now faster with more performance, and targets “frequent flyers with big XC ambitions”.

It will be certified EN/LTF D in four sizes – for the first time, there will be a size S (weight range: 78-90kg).

Fitted with the “tried and tested” C-handles, UP say the Meru 2 is “designed to maximise performance”. They describe it as a worthy successor to the Meru, with precise, pleasant handling while still retaining the simplicity of handling and safety reserves that made it so popular with Meru pilots.

Certification is currently underway with sales expected in spring 2024.

