UP's EN-D Meru 2 targets "frequent flyers with big XC ambitions"
Gear News, News

UP Meru 2 (EN D)

Tuesday 24 October, 2023

UP have announced the Meru 2. They say their new EN-D two-liner is now faster with more performance, and targets “frequent flyers with big XC ambitions”.

It will be certified EN/LTF D in four sizes – for the first time, there will be a size S (weight range: 78-90kg).

Fitted with the “tried and tested” C-handles, UP say the Meru 2 is “designed to maximise performance”. They describe it as a worthy successor to the Meru, with precise, pleasant handling while still retaining the simplicity of handling and safety reserves that made it so popular with Meru pilots.

Meru 2 Technical Spec

Certification is currently underway with sales expected in spring 2024.

up-paragliders.com

