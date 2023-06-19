Sol Cyclus 2: lightweight EN-B

Sol say the Cyclus 2, an intermediate EN-B, is comfortable in all conditions

The Cyclus 2 is Sol’s “light and compact” EN-B, a “second wing” that is ideal for pilots who hike-and-fly.

It is based on the beginner-intermediate Atmus 3 but it weighs over a kilogram less at 3.7kg to 5.1kg across the sizes.

Sol say the Cyclus 2 is characterised by easy launch behaviour and good stability, speed and glide.

It is made from silicon-coated WTX 29 PU fabric, with a mixture of sheathed and unsheathed lines connected by softlinks to 15mm risers. Sol say they always use materials with good durability, resistance and stability.

The Cyclus 2 is available in six sizes, XXS to XL. Currently sizes S to XL are certified EN-B; the two smallest ones are load-tested only.

The colour choices are red, yellow, orange or blue, with either single- or two-coloured detailing.

solparagliders.com.br