Pyrenean Adventure 2: Orhi

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 2: Orhi (2,003m)

It’s a long slog up to Col d’Iraty and through the forested high plateau to reach the peak at 2,000m. Your reward is a commanding view along the south side of the main range. If the wind is light, you can soar the ES/FR border, picking thermals off the spines and staying high above the pine trees.

The difficult airflow in this section is a N wind that pushes stable marine air over the mountain divide: it can be strong unless Spanish thermals overpower the cooler flow.

Relaunching in the terrain ahead is hard, so making a flight last all day is crucial. Moving out from the main range is the most reliable and sensible route.

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide's 'Pyrenean Adventure'. Find the other turnpoints <a href="http://xcmag.com/tag/pyrenean-adventure">here</a>.

