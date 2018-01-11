Hike-and-fly with Paul G: The Eiger

Eiger, 3,970m,

Berner Alps, Switzerland

I have to mention the Eiger. Definitely one of my most memorable experiences, although I’m not sure if I will ever do it again because it is pretty hard and a little dangerous as well. It’s alpine mountaineering, but the easiest way up is via the West Face. You take the train up to Eigergletscher and then climb straight up. But be careful: more mountaineers die coming down the West Face than climbing the infamous North Face. With that in mind, flying from the top is a good option – if conditions allow. On the summit, the wind can be strong, so I recommend taking a small glider. It will also save you some weight. You can watch some of my Eiger experience on film, below:

Difficulty: 5/5

Ascent: 1,635m up, 3,050m flight down

Time needed: (at least) five hours

Wind direction: W

Photo: Olivier Laugero / Red Bull Content Pool

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for a hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.