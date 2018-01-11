Search
 
Europe, July/August, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Hike-and-fly with Paul G: The Eiger

Thursday 11 January, 2018

Eiger, 3,970m,
Berner Alps, Switzerland

I have to mention the Eiger. Definitely one of my most memorable experiences, although I’m not sure if I will ever do it again because it is pretty hard and a little dangerous as well. It’s alpine mountaineering, but the easiest way up is via the West Face. You take the train up to Eigergletscher and then climb straight up. But be careful: more mountaineers die coming down the West Face than climbing the infamous North Face. With that in mind, flying from the top is a good option – if conditions allow. On the summit, the wind can be strong, so I recommend taking a small glider. It will also save you some weight. You can watch some of my Eiger experience on film, below:

Difficulty: 5/5
Ascent: 1,635m up, 3,050m flight down
Time needed: (at least) five hours
Wind direction: W
Photo: Olivier Laugero / Red Bull Content Pool

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for a hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE