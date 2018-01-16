Search
 
European-Winter Getaways: El Hierro

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

The little brother of the Canary Islands El Hierro is a secret spot no more.

Famous for its diving – the little town of La Restinga in the south has nine dive centres – the island attracts international pilots from November to April.

The island is small and you can get everywhere in half an hour, but you’ll find the main launches in the Golfo Valley with various take-offs up to 1,200m. The highest one, Dos Hermanas, is also the most beautiful according to locals.

You can fly here all year but in summer the middle of the day gets too strong. In winter and spring it can be possible to fly all day. Base is typically 1,100m and the easy climbs and consistent winds make it a good spot for acro fiends.

Best time: November to April

Contact: www.clubguelillas.com www.elhierroparapente.com

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide in a collection called European-Winter Getaways. See the others here.

