Win a paraglider in the Cross Country summer prize draw 2018

Friday 15 June, 2018

You could win your dream new wing in our first Subscribers’ Summer Draw! We’re doubling up on our annual winter prize draw and offering subscribers another chance to win a wing and lots more prizes.

Act now – the prize draw happens soon on 2 July 2018!

Act now – the prize draw happens soon on 2 July 2018!

Prize draw summer 2018

First Prize
All subscribers will be in with a chance of winning a brand new wing from AdvanceGin, Ozone, NovaSupair  or Triple Sevenyour choice of a new EN A, B or C solo wing.

Second prize

Second Prize
A Supair Evo light harness or Naviter Oudie 4 – your choice

A Babu Adventure Holiday in Nepal

Third Prize
A Babu Adventure Holiday in Nepal (flights not included).

Flytec Element and Velodrom glasses

Fourth Prize

Flytec Element, an excellent all-around instrument for hang gliding and paragliding pilots

Fifth Prize

Velodrom sunglasses – shades specifically designed for air sports.



The Rules
• The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Monday 2 July 2018. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 192.

• No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

• A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

• Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

• The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

• We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xcmag.com) and we will add your name to the draw.

• Winners will be notified by email on 2 July 2018 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

• Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize.

• Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders and Nova Phantom are excluded.

• The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

• Noone connected to Cross Country, XCMedia, or any of the participating brands may take part

• The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

• All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

• Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

• The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090 Fax: +44 1273 673 180

