First Prize

All subscribers will be in with a chance of winning a brand new wing from Advance, Gin, Ozone, Nova, Supair or Triple Seven – your choice of a new EN A, B or C solo wing.

Second Prize

A Supair Evo light harness or Naviter Oudie 4 – your choice

Third Prize

A Babu Adventure Holiday in Nepal (flights not included).

Fourth Prize

Flytec Element, an excellent all-around instrument for hang gliding and paragliding pilots

Fifth Prize

Velodrom sunglasses – shades specifically designed for air sports.

The Rules

• The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Monday 2 July 2018. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 192.

• No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

• A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

• Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

• The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

• We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xcmag.com) and we will add your name to the draw.

• Winners will be notified by email on 2 July 2018 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

• Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize.

• Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders and Nova Phantom are excluded.

• The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

• No–one connected to Cross Country, XCMedia, or any of the participating brands may take part

• The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

• All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

• Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

• The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090 Fax: +44 1273 673 180