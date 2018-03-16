Sky say relax with the EN-B Kudos

Sky have released the Kudos, the new “safe and trustworthy” EN-B that promises relaxing flights.

“We believe that if the pilot has fun with a glider and he can trust the glider in every situation his progress and flying skills will go up much more. Because of these reasons we wanted to create a glider for the first great flights and unforgettable challenges.”

The Kudos has a flat aspect-ratio of 5.05 and will be available in a choice of six colours, and five sizes: XS (55-70kg), S (64-81kg), M (74-94kg), L (85-108kg), XL (99-125kg).

Sizes S, M and L are certified at the time of writing, with XS and XL to follow.

sky-cz.com