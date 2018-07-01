Search
 
Sky Cima PWR – beginners' PPG wing

Sunday 1 July, 2018

Made for a pilot’s first steps in powered paragliding, Sky say the Cima PWR is simple and fun to fly.

It has a modest aspect ratio of 4.7, and Sky say it’s easy to inflate, with a high lift profile that ensures it launches easily at slow speeds.

It is made from water-repellant Skytex fabric and has sheathed lines, and risers with dual hangpoints, speed system and trimmers.

Sky say:

“We know that pilot workload is extremely high in those early days of taking to the air. We have designed the Cima PWR to decrease this workload as much as possible and to inject as much fun and smiles as possible, and not just for the early days.”

Sky Cima PWR

DGAC certified, the Cima PWR will be available in sizes XXS to XL for all-up weights from 70kg to 180kg.

sky-cz.com

