Paul Guschlbauer’s top 5 tips for hike-and-fly

Advance have announced the lightweight Pi will be available in a tandem version – the Pi Bi – from Autumn 2017. The Bi Pi will be 37m², and will take all-up weights from 100-180kg. The small-packing canopy will weigh just 4.9kg. Designed for hike-and-fly with friends and family Advance say the Pi Bi offers fun, […]
Damien Lacaze won the 2017 edition of Annecy’s hike-and-fly race, Bornes to Fly. The three-day 110km race took place from 3-5 June 2017, and was subject to the mixed weather conditions that have become the norm during its five-year history. It took a blend of flying prowess and leg-power to complete the circuit, which 28 athletes did. Damien crossed the […]
Independence showed off their new single-skinner, the Tensing, at the Kössen testival in Austria at the end of May 2017. They describe it as a “sturdy” single-skinner for mountain use – ideal for climb-and-fly or hike-and-fly activities, but it can be thermally and soared too. It’s made from the robust Dominico D20 fabric, with sheathed lower lines […]