Niviuk release sports class Artik 5

Niviuk have released their new sports class cross-country paraglider, the EN-C Artik 5.

They say it’s a very accessible and comfortable wing, with excellent performance and dynamic, intuitive handling that’s made to fly far.

A compact and agile wing with an aspect ratio of 6.1, the Artik 5 has 66 cells. A shark nose (Structured Leading Edge) and ribs in the trailing edge (Drag Reduction Structure) support the profile, with transverse seams helping achieve a sail that is always taut and smooth.

Niviuk say that in turbulence the Artik 5 will tend to climb, rather than surge and dive or collapse. They call this ‘Power Floating’, and say it is something seen with competition wings. The speedbar is easy and comfortable to use thanks to a ‘double effect’ pulley system.

The Artik 5 is made from a combination of 38g/m² and 32g/m² fabrics and weighs 4.3-5.3kg across the four sizes. A lighter version is also planned.

Click here to watch Samuel Avenne’s video review of the Artik 5. (Facebook).

niviuk.com