Photo: Sasha Serebrennikova
Gear News, News

Moyes competition: Win a trip to Australia

Thursday 8 February, 2018

Moyes RX Pro competitionMoyes are running a prize draw for new RX Pro customers to win a trip to their Stanwell Park factory in Australia.

“Get your passport renewed, throw your shorts, hat and T-shirt in your harness bag, don’t forget your sunscreen and get ready to jump on a plane to Oz!”

The first 30 customers to place an order for a new RX Pro go in a draw to win the trip, which includes the return international airfare to Australia and a week’s accommodation with the Moyes family.

Only the first 30 orders are in the draw, and orders must be placed by the end of March 2018. Terms and conditions apply.

moyes.com.au

 

