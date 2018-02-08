Moyes competition: Win a trip to Australia

“I did wonder if this wing would be the hang gliding equivalent of a donkey in a steeplechase … but it’s just a lovely, lovely glider.” Richard Sheppard goes for a whirl on the mid-range Moyes Gecko – and finds it’s the start of a beautiful bromance. Find out more, subscribe, and never miss an issue
Moyes have announced they will be offering two optional extras for customers buying their RX Pro competition hang glider: the Pro-Edge trailing edge and Skylite undersurface. The Pro-Edge is a new high-tech laminate by Dimension Polyant. Moyes say its random array of non-woven composite filaments give the trailing edge excellent abrasion resistance and a smooth, sharp appearance, and it […]
Moyes have officially released their new competition hang glider, the Litespeed RX Pro, and it’s already been taking hang gliding competitions by storm. The top four places at the recent Forbes Flatlands competition in Australia were won by RX Pro pilots Jonny Durand, Gerolf Heinrichs, Andre Wolf and Attila Bertok. Moyes say it has a clean undersurface […]