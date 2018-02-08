Moyes competition: Win a trip to Australia

Photo: Sasha Serebrennikova

Moyes are running a prize draw for new RX Pro customers to win a trip to their Stanwell Park factory in Australia.

“Get your passport renewed, throw your shorts, hat and T-shirt in your harness bag, don’t forget your sunscreen and get ready to jump on a plane to Oz!”

The first 30 customers to place an order for a new RX Pro go in a draw to win the trip, which includes the return international airfare to Australia and a week’s accommodation with the Moyes family.

Only the first 30 orders are in the draw, and orders must be placed by the end of March 2018. Terms and conditions apply.

moyes.com.au