Independence Innovation paraglider harness

Independence say the Innovation harness is comfortable and versatile, ideal for new pilots and for long thermalling flights.

It has a stirrup as an option, and a large back protector extends high up the pilot’s back. The reserve container features a newly-designed cable and zipper closure system.

There is plenty of storage space in the aerodynamically shaped harness back.

Features:

Excellent seating comfort, appropriate for distance flights

Capacious stowage

Individual adjustments for seating position and seat inclination

Seat board extension

Fixture for a stirrup

Integrated rescue parachute container with a large opening

Optimised container closure with two cables and zipper

Deployment bag with release handle

Colour-coordinated drop-out safeguard

Very light, formfitting synthetic seat board

Optionally available with carbon seat board

Long foam protector reaching up the back

Accessible storage possibilities

The Innovation is available in two colours and three sizes.

independence.aero