Independence Innovation paraglider harness
Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Independence say the Innovation harness is comfortable and versatile, ideal for new pilots and for long thermalling flights.
It has a stirrup as an option, and a large back protector extends high up the pilot’s back. The reserve container features a newly-designed cable and zipper closure system.
There is plenty of storage space in the aerodynamically shaped harness back.
Features:
- Excellent seating comfort, appropriate for distance flights
- Capacious stowage
- Individual adjustments for seating position and seat inclination
- Seat board extension
- Fixture for a stirrup
- Integrated rescue parachute container with a large opening
- Optimised container closure with two cables and zipper
- Deployment bag with release handle
- Colour-coordinated drop-out safeguard
- Very light, formfitting synthetic seat board
- Optionally available with carbon seat board
- Long foam protector reaching up the back
- Accessible storage possibilities
The Innovation is available in two colours and three sizes.
independence.aero
