Flow Paragliders’ EN-D XCracer

The XCRacer is Australian company Flow Paragliders’ EN-D two-liner.

It has 82 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.95. Flow’s Felipe Rezende has been flying it in high-level competitions, and says the glide and climb are superb and it is very stable on bar, and he thinks it’s very competitive for its class. He writes:

“The XCRacer is a new concept, the plan shape has minimal sweep to optimise the air flow and minimise canopy distortion. It is very efficient gliding in active air”.

It will be available in four sizes and two colours.

flowparagliders.com.au