Advance announce Strapless Bi tandem harness

Monday 19 March, 2018

Advance Strapless Bi

Advance are now making their ultralight Strapless harness in a tandem version, the Strapless Bi, with a reserve container for tandem hike-and-fly. 

Because of the many enquiries in connection with our PI BI light tandem (4.8 kg) and the AllMountain series we have decided to bring out a special version of the Ultralight Strapless harness for tandem pilots.

The new Strapless Bi is EN certified and has a reserve container under the right hand leg pad. Including reserve handle and inner container it only weighs 404″g.

Advance caution, “The tandem pilot ultralight harness is intended exclusively for extreme hike and fly use and has no protector“.

The Strapless Bi can be ordered through Advance dealers, and first deliveries will start in May 2018.

advance.ch

