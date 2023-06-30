fbpx
Apco Nestra Light: A "true" 2.5-liner with aspect ratio 6.0
Gear News

Apco Nestra Light: 2.5-line EN-B

Friday 30 June, 2023

Apco have released a 2.5-liner lightweight EN-B wing called the Nestra Light. They describe it as a high-performance cross-country wing, and say it offers “B performance in the C category”.

Apco describe it as a “true” 2.5-liner, and say its line layout is unique because it only has three attachment points in the centre of the wing and two in last third, where other 2.5-liners have an additional attachment point in both the three-line and two-line areas.

The Nestra Light’s lines are unsheathed Aramid / Kevlar competition lines, a material mix Apco say is very stable throughout its lifetime so the glider will not need regular retrimming. The total line length on the glider is “less than the new generation of EN-C two-liners”.

The wing is made from 27g/m² cloth on the bottom surface, and 33g/m² on the top with double-siliconised 40g/g/m² cloth on the leading edge so it has Apco’s trademark durability, but weighs 4.35kg to 4.65kg across the four sizes with standard risers. The risers have a C-steering system and ball-bearing pulleys.

Its aspect ratio of 6.0 is quite high in the high-B category, but Apco say the wing is solid yet communicative, and confidence-inspiring to fly.

Apco Nestra Light specs

Apco Nestra Light colours

apcoaviation.com

