Island Hopping: Sicily

Ant Green went to Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and survived: “Flying Sicily is a riot,” he says, “Imagine weaving back and forth up a potholed road Napoleon built 200-years ago, in an under-powered 4-x-4 with everyone singing a local Sicilian song at the top of their lungs.

The flying is the same – everyone is dancing around the ridge and playing around. I had a really happy time in Sicily. The scenery is picturesque, the food is delicious, and the flying is brilliant.

“Two places to start? Pizzicalori is an easy take-off at 450m with beautiful sunset soaring when it is west. And Gioiosa Guardia at 750m has a giant beach landing at San Giorgio and is brilliant – be sure to check out the ancient ruins on the top of the mountain.”

Best time: April to October

parapendiointandem.it

asvl.it

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots