Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Island Hopping: Sicily

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

Ant Green went to Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and survived: “Flying Sicily is a riot,” he says, “Imagine weaving back and forth up a potholed road Napoleon built 200-years ago, in an under-powered 4-x-4 with everyone singing a local Sicilian song at the top of their lungs.

The flying is the same – everyone is dancing around the ridge and playing around. I had a really happy time in Sicily. The scenery is picturesque, the food is delicious, and the flying is brilliant.

“Two places to start? Pizzicalori is an easy take-off at 450m with beautiful sunset soaring when it is west. And Gioiosa Guardia at 750m has a giant beach landing at San Giorgio and is brilliant – be sure to check out the ancient ruins on the top of the mountain.”

Best time: April to October

parapendiointandem.it
asvl.it

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE