Annecy’s Secret Sites: Entrevernes

Across the valley from Col de la Forclaz, Entrevernes is an alternative morning take-off and gets the first thermals of the day.

At 850m and facing east it’s a 40-minute hike up from the valley floor. If driving, head uphill along the mountain road to Entrevernes and at the end of the village, keep left at the Y-junction. It’s a 10-minute walk through the forest to the take-off.

There should be a light thermic breeze cycling through on the launch. These morning conditions work from about 10am until 11.30am. Wind from the left is never a good sign as it means a north wind or lake breeze.

Once 300m above the ridge it’s time to glide to the steep east of Roc des Boeufs or toward Le Charbon and into XC mode around the valley.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here