Search
 
Latest, News

Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2018

Wednesday 3 January, 2018

The Cross Country Magazine Subscribers’ Prize Draw closes on 12 January 2018 – act now to make sure you’re in with a chance of winning a new wing and much more!

All you have to do is hold a valid subscription and you will automatically be entered into the draw.

Cross Country Subscribers' Draw 2018 gliders

First Prize
A new wing: choose from Air Design, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Triple 7, and an XC Retrieve sign. You’ll need it!

Cross Country Subscribers' Draw 2018 harness

Second prize
A new Supair harness: choose the Radical 3 or a Strike

Cross Country Subscribers' Draw 2018 other prizes

Plus
Other prizes include a Naviter Oudie 4, a Flytec Element, a Flymaster GPS SD, a pair of High Adventure Itsy Bitsy Touch Gloves, books, Cross Country T-shirts, Magnetic Go Pro Mount and an XC FastPack Bag.

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now from as little as 3.16 euros to be in with a chance.

The Rules
• The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Friday 12 January 2018. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 187.

• No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

• A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

• Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

• The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

• We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xccontent.local) and we will add your name to the draw.

• Winners will be notified by email on 12 January 2018 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

• Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize.

• Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders are excluded.

• The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

• The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

• All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

• Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

• The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090 Fax: +44 1273 673 180

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE