Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2018

The Cross Country Magazine Subscribers’ Prize Draw closes on 12 January 2018 – act now to make sure you’re in with a chance of winning a new wing and much more!

All you have to do is hold a valid subscription and you will automatically be entered into the draw.

First Prize

A new wing: choose from Air Design, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Triple 7, and an XC Retrieve sign. You’ll need it!

Second prize

A new Supair harness: choose the Radical 3 or a Strike

Plus

Other prizes include a Naviter Oudie 4, a Flytec Element, a Flymaster GPS SD, a pair of High Adventure Itsy Bitsy Touch Gloves, books, Cross Country T-shirts, Magnetic Go Pro Mount and an XC FastPack Bag.

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now from as little as 3.16 euros to be in with a chance.

The Rules

• The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Friday 12 January 2018. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 187.

• No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

• A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

• Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

• The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

• We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xccontent.local) and we will add your name to the draw.

• Winners will be notified by email on 12 January 2018 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

• Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize.

• Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders are excluded.

• The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

• The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

• All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

• Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

• The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090 Fax: +44 1273 673 180