Search
 
Gear News, News

Nyos RS: Swing’s EN-B with RAST

Thursday 15 March, 2018

Swing Nyos RS

Swing have updated their high-EN B wing, the Nyos, incorporating their RAST technology to improve stability and “virtually eliminate” collapses. 

The original Nyos won the DHV-XC contest twice under Didi Siglbauer’s piloting skills, and Swing say there wasn’t much room to increase performance whilst remaining in the B-category, but the additional stability from the RAST has made it easier for pilots to make the most of the performance potential. They add that they have made a speed system that is light and easy to use for the same reason.

Swing say:

In our opinion and from what we have experienced, the NYOS RS is the easiest and most pleasant glider to fly currently available in the high end B category“.

The leading-edge supports are made from the hi-tech memory metal Nitinol, which means a stable shape and the bonus that the glider doesn’t require fussy concertina-packing.

Simply roll it up, compress it firmly and you already have the pack size of a small mountain glider!

The cloth is a shiny new hi-tech fabric that Swing developed in collaboration with their supplier.

The new high-tech fabric is extremely lightweight and stands out because of its above-average form stability, tear resistance and durability”.

The Nyos RS will be available in sizes XS to XL, in four standard and two limited-edition colour schemes.

Swing Nyos RS specifications

swing.de

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE