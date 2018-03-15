Nyos RS: Swing’s EN-B with RAST

Swing have updated their high-EN B wing, the Nyos, incorporating their RAST technology to improve stability and “virtually eliminate” collapses.

The original Nyos won the DHV-XC contest twice under Didi Siglbauer’s piloting skills, and Swing say there wasn’t much room to increase performance whilst remaining in the B-category, but the additional stability from the RAST has made it easier for pilots to make the most of the performance potential. They add that they have made a speed system that is light and easy to use for the same reason.

Swing say:

“In our opinion and from what we have experienced, the NYOS RS is the easiest and most pleasant glider to fly currently available in the high end B category“.

The leading-edge supports are made from the hi-tech memory metal Nitinol, which means a stable shape and the bonus that the glider doesn’t require fussy concertina-packing.

“Simply roll it up, compress it firmly and you already have the pack size of a small mountain glider!“

The cloth is a shiny new hi-tech fabric that Swing developed in collaboration with their supplier.

“The new high-tech fabric is extremely lightweight and stands out because of its above-average form stability, tear resistance and durability”.

The Nyos RS will be available in sizes XS to XL, in four standard and two limited-edition colour schemes.

