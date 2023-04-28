fbpx
Karlis flying actively on a landing approach
Skills and learning

Hands Up: Interview with Bruce Goldsmith

Friday 28 April, 2023

Bruce Goldsmith talks to Karlis Jaunpetrovics about where our hands should be when flying paragliders these days. It’s something that Bruce has written about several times before in Cross Country in recent years.

Modern glider design means our wings fly best when your hands are up so that the trailing edge is not deformed, although you still need to remain “in contact” with the wing, and fly actively.

