Karlis flying actively on a landing approach

Bruce Goldsmith talks to Karlis Jaunpetrovics about where our hands should be when flying paragliders these days. It’s something that Bruce has written about several times before in Cross Country in recent years.

Modern glider design means our wings fly best when your hands are up so that the trailing edge is not deformed, although you still need to remain “in contact” with the wing, and fly actively.