Touching Cloudbase online learning course review

This new online training programme comes with 60 videos and 100+ theory modules.

Ian Currer is best known as the author of the classic textbook Touching Cloudbase. In print for over 25 years it follows the British (BHPA) curriculum for learning to fly a paraglider. Ian ran a paragliding school for many years, works for the BHPA, and has worked internationally helping other nations develop their teaching programmes.

Now he has moved into digital learning, turning Touching Cloudbase into an online structured programme of pilot development. This is a massive task and was helped by the fact Ian was on furlough during the pandemic, giving him plenty of time to develop the project.

“Online learning courses are being adopted by many sports and associations,” he explains in his introduction, “from the royal Yachting Association to Mountain Leadership training. The United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association is adopting an e-learning programme as an integral part of its national qualifications. This is the future.”

There is “a huge amount of content” in the programme. Twelve “phases” or chapters include a massive 60 video lessons and more than 100 theory modules. Aimed very much at pilots progressing through their initial UK training course, and on to flying XC, there are also test exams complete with answers and feedback.

As a bonus, it also includes the whole of Jocky Sanderson’s Security in Flight 2 video, and the classic film Performance Flying.

We gave it to a new-ish UK-based pilot who has just under 10 hours’ flight time. “When I did my theory courses it was a 90-minute drive each way, so if there is an online course that takes me through the syllabus, then that is a big plus,” was his first comment. “I’d gladly pay £50 for it.”

On the technical side of things he said it’s not perfect. “I found pages quite slow to load, and the chapter headings scroll up and down when you click on them.” But he was very engaged with the content. “With the aero charts and XC chapters I asked myself: Would this be enough for me (a slow learner) to understand and get enough practice myself?” The answer was “Yes but…” the but being he felt he actually wanted more. “I actually found myself turning to the book to read and follow along.” On the SIV chapters, “I found them pretty good and educational. For example, I had no idea the harness setting made that much difference. It made me check mine!”

With digital courses there is always more that can be done – that is their beauty, they can be added to and developed over time, responding to user feedback. And this is certainly the case here; it will be interesting to see how it develops. Definitely a useful resource for pilots at the start of their learning curve.

The Touching Cloudbase digital online learning course costs £50/€60/£70 at touchingcloudbase.co.uk

Published in issue 224 (October 2024)