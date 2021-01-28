Cross Country Prize Draw 2021

There’s only 24 hours to go before one lucky Cross Country Magazine subscriber wins a brand new paraglider! Make sure your subscription is up to date, or take out a new one, print or digital, before 12noon GMT (1pm CET / 7am eastern time) Friday 29 January to be in with a chance to win.
Our subscribers in over 75 countries have kept Cross Country thriving since 1988 – it means a lot to us. We like to say thanks by including every subscriber in our biannual Subscriber’s Prize Draws. And the next is happening very soon.
On Friday, 29 January 2021, one lucky subscriber will win a new wing of their choice. Another subscriber will win a new harness, and two more will win brand new instruments. Runner-up prizes include XC accessories, brake mittens, sunglasses, speed arms and more.
To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before 29 January. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month, and all subscribers receive 10 issues through 2021, plus our new Gear Guide. Pilots who subscribe between now and the draw date will be in with a chance too!
First Prize
A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or SupAir.
OTHER Prizes
- A SupAir Radical 3 lightweight versatile mountain harness or Pixair 2 airbag harness for everyday use.
- A Syride Sys’Nav V3 – A super light riser-mountable fully featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.
- A Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.
- Pair of Velodrom sunglasses
- 3 x XCshop £30 Vouchers
If you haven’t already got a subscription subscribe now for as little as £2.59 / €3.49 / $3.99 per month.
The Rules
- The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Friday January 29 2021. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 217.
- No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.
- A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.
- Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.
- The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.
- We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xcmag.com) and we will add your name to the draw.
- Winners will be notified by email on Friday January 29 2021 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country magazine.
- Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize; tandem, EN D, CCC paragliders and the Nova Phantom are excluded.
- The winner must choose their wing within a maximum of three months of the draw taking place: ie by 29 April 2021.
- The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.
- The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.
- All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.
- Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.
- The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ. Tel: +44 1273 256 090