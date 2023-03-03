Valley winds around the paragliding site of Chabre in the south of France
Valley winds in the South of France
Friday 3 March, 2023
Paragliding guide Karlis Jaunpetrovics explains how the valley wind systems work on macro, micro and local levels in the southern French Alps.
His detailed explanations are focussed on his local flying site of the Chabre above Laragne-Monteglin.
flyingkarlis.com
