Gear News, News

Latest posting dates for the Cross Country Shop

Friday 2 December, 2022

Heads up if you’re thinking of buying a paragliding book, XCPen, pair of brake mittens or other gift for a friend from our online shop.

We’d encourage you to order ASAP to ensure delivery before Christmas. For worldwide airmail delivery we’d request you to order by Monday 5 December 2022.

Orders placed after that will be sent out as usual, but may not arrive in time for Christmas.

