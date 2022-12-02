Latest posting dates for the Cross Country Shop
Friday 2 December, 2022
Heads up if you’re thinking of buying a paragliding book, XCPen, pair of brake mittens or other gift for a friend from our online shop.
We’d encourage you to order ASAP to ensure delivery before Christmas. For worldwide airmail delivery we’d request you to order by Monday 5 December 2022.
Orders placed after that will be sent out as usual, but may not arrive in time for Christmas.
