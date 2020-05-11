Jocky Sanderson. "In your own time, now!" Photo: Marcus King

Paragliding SIV guru Jocky Sanderson has launched a new YouTube channel, featuring many of his clips from his famous training videos.

Jocky has been flying for 30 years and has trained thousands of pilots in advanced manoeuvres and SIV. A natural communicator he and his team at Escape Paragliding produced numerous training DVDs and videos over the years.

Now many of the key chapters from those videos are available to watch on his YouTube page.