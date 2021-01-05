Independence / Skyman websites down
Tuesday 5 January, 2021
Due to technical problems, Independence and Skyman announced on 5 January that their websites will be offline for a few days, but the companies can be reached by telephone and email.
Stefan Kurrle wrote:
We are working hard to find a solution to get the websites back online. Of course, we can be reached at any time through all our usual email addresses, as well as by telephone and fax:
Tel.: +49-8364-98330
Fax: +49-8364-983333
info@skyman.aero
info@independence.aero
