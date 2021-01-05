fbpx
Independence / Skyman websites down

Tuesday 5 January, 2021

Due to technical problems, Independence and Skyman announced on 5 January that their websites will be offline for a few days, but the companies can be reached by telephone and email.

Stefan Kurrle wrote:

We are working hard to find a solution to get the websites back online. Of course, we can be reached at any time through all our usual email addresses, as well as by telephone and fax:

Tel.: +49-8364-98330
Fax: +49-8364-983333

info@skyman.aero

info@independence.aero

