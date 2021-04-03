New brand Drift release EN-A Carrancho

Drift are a new brand from the Czech Republic headed up by Stanislav Klikar (ex Axis Para) and Kryštof Klimpar. They released their first paraglider, the EN-A Carancho, in March 2021.

The Carrancho is, “An A+ with B-class performance and handling and real cross-country potential”, aimed at ambitious beginners. It has 48 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.3.

It’s made from 38g/m² Porcher Skytex for the top surface, and 32g/m² underneath with sheathed Dyneema lines. It will be available in six sizes and three colours. The wing pictured is in the Papaya colours; there are also Mandarin (orange/green) and Lemon (yellow/green).

Drift wings are made in the Czech Republic from European-supplied materials.

Driftgliders.com