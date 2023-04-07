Flow Spectra 2: CCC paraglider

Flow say the Spectra 2 is "a real race machine for both PWC competitions and World Record flights"

The Spectra 2, Flow Paragliders’ full-competition wing, has 111 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 8.0, and is CCC certified in six sizes.

Designer Felipe Rezende says it’s more stable than its predecessor, with better overall feedback and refined rear-riser steering. He adds: “Its excellent thermalling ability and agility combined with a higher top speed makes the S2 a real race machine for both PWC competitions and World Record flights.”

It has a new aerofoil and arc, and Felipe says the “hidden technologies” that went into improving the structural integrity of the leading edge and the relative alignment of the airflow in relation to the wingtips, have worked together to give real-life performance and usability benefits.

The Spectra 2 is available in blue, orange, red or white in six sizes.

flowparagliders.com.au