Gear News

10 gift ideas for pilots

Friday 3 December, 2021

As a Cross Country reader, you’ll know the value of absorbing knowledge and insights on the ground to help you make those critical decisions when you’re next in the air. You’ll also know how good gear that can help you fly even better.

Why not surprise a friend or loved one with a book or accessory from our store this holiday season? Here are some ideas – order soon to ensure early delivery.

Beginners Guide to Paragliding

For YOUR CURIOUS FRIEND

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!

Thermal Flying 2021 edition

FOR EVERY PILOT

Thermal Flying: 2021 Edition

Burki Marten’s brilliant, detailed guide to the art of thermalling and the science of understanding micro-meteorology has helped thousands of pilots. Clear illustrations, clear writing, clear thinking!

Brake mitts

IF YOU WANT TO FLY HIGHER…

XC Brake Mitts

Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all. Revolutionise your winter or high altitude flying!

Advanced Paragliding

For the competition pilot

Advanced Paragliding

‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece. Advanced Paragliding by Gavin McClurg is our best-selling book of 2021 bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots.

 

XCertina Compress bag

For lightweight adventureRs

XCertina Compress Bag

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. Perfect upgrade for pilots with lightweight equipment.

For fast progression

Fifty Ways to Fly Better

“The best book about flying XC I have read” – Jan Lais. Dip into a new chapter each evening!

Mastering Paragliding

For the INTERMEDIATE PILOT

Mastering Paragliding

Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

Cross Country Clothing

For THOSE THAT KNOW

Cross Country Eagle T-shirt

We have a great range of designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.

For the racer

Bullet Speed Bar

The race pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.

 

For the hard-to-buy-for

Gift Vouchers – choose your value

Allows access to a range of books and flying products

 

Browse our full range of products at our shop now and have a restful (or flying-packed) holiday season!

Back to Gear News

