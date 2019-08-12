Search
 
Tandem hang gliding with Flyability earlier this year. Photo: Flyability
Gear News, News

Flyability target £500 in crowdfund campaign

Monday 12 August, 2019

Flyability, a charity that supports disabled people flying hang gliders and paragliders is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise £500.

The aim is to sell as many Flyability polo shirts as possible.

Posting to their Crowdfund page the charity said that T-shirts they had made up had generated “a lot of interest” on social media, so they had decided to release them to the general public.

Handsome Ransome .. Flyability's George Ransome sports one of the charity's blue polo shirts. Photo: Flyability

Handsome Ransome … Flyability’s George Ransome sports one of the charity’s blue polo shirts. Photo: Flyability

“The blue polo shirts have the Flyability logo on the right sleeve and left chest as well as the Flyability website address across the back.”

The campaign has currently raised £300 of its £500 target. Pilots who donate £15 will get a free polo shirt.

Support the campaign here

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK