Tandem hang gliding with Flyability earlier this year. Photo: Flyability

Flyability, a charity that supports disabled people flying hang gliders and paragliders is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise £500.

The aim is to sell as many Flyability polo shirts as possible.

Posting to their Crowdfund page the charity said that T-shirts they had made up had generated “a lot of interest” on social media, so they had decided to release them to the general public.

“The blue polo shirts have the Flyability logo on the right sleeve and left chest as well as the Flyability website address across the back.”

The campaign has currently raised £300 of its £500 target. Pilots who donate £15 will get a free polo shirt.

Support the campaign here