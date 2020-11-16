10 Christmas gift ideas for pilots

We have lots of great products for paraglider, hang glider and paramotor pilots, including books, clothing and accessories. Cross Country’s range of lightweight packing bags are best sellers with adventure pilots, while competitors have been buying Bullet Speed Bars and XCPees in their thousands. Order as soon as you can for pre-Christmas delivery.

For the hard-to-buy-for

Gift Vouchers – £10-£100

Allows access to a range of books and flying products

For the new pilot

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide £23.95

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond.

For those in cold climes

XC Brake Mitts – £59

Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all.

For the competition pilot

Cross Country Speed Top – £30

Lycra with zip neck. One size fits all.

For the recreational XC pilot

34 grams, packs away tiny, helps you get home! Available in different languages: English, Spanish, French and German.

For lightweight adventures

XCertina Compress Bag – £65

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. Perfect upgrade for pilots with lightweight equipment.

For fast progression

Fifty Ways to Fly Better £24.95

The best book about flying XC I have read” – Jan Lais. Over 25,000 copies sold worldwide – this is our best-selling book.

For the detail-hungry

Mastering Paragliding £24.95

Especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. If it’s not on your shelves, it should be! A systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

For the sartorially-challenged

Cross Country Eagle T-shirt £23

Cross Country has a popular range of pilot wear for men and women. Have a browse!

For the racer

Bullet Speed Bar – £60

The race pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harness

