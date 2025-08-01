BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT
Harnesses and reserves

First Look: BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

Uncover the features of this new version

1 August, 2025, by Cross Country

Portugal-based BogdanFly have been maturing their business recently, with a much-improved website and a seemingly endless stream of products and updates. This year saw the release of version three of their Cocoon XC and vol-biv harness. We took it flying in beautiful southern France.

Check out the full BogdanFly Cocoon V3 review here

BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

Review: BogdanFly Cocoon V3 GT

Marcus King is impressed with the latest version of BogdanFly’s light and compact pod harness for cross-country paragliding and vol-bivouac
Read More
