European-Winter Getaways: Israel

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

Home and R&D playground of Apco Aviation, Israel promises more than 300 flyable days a year, a variety of landscapes, good food and, most importantly, a warm welcome from the pilot community whether you are paragliding or paramotoring.

Most of the free-flying sites are in the north of the country, between Haifa and the Sea of Galilee. Flying with pelicans and storks in the Gilboa or enjoying an authentic local Druze experience after flying at Har Ha’ari are examples of a typical day in Israeli winter.

Southern Israel will see you flying above the bare, ancient, breath-taking landscape of the Negev. As well as the beauty of the desert, southern Israel hosts the Dead Sea and some geological formations unique to Israel.

If visiting from April to October then ridge soaring in Netanya on the ‘Israeli Riveria’ is the easiest option for no brainer flying.

Contacts: Moshe Grad, the local wind guru, at moshegrad@gmail.com.

Photo: Ira Yifa

