SIV Hotspots: Bornos

Winching up to 1,000m over the freshwater lake, this site offers everything an SIV class needs and is popular with paramotor pilots for overwater slalom training and competition.

It’s the only site so far rated for international slalom competition. The tow-boat can pull you off the ground in any direction as the wind backs and veers during the day.

You’re close to the Andalucian paragliding mecca of Algodonales providing accommodation, flying logistics and an XC playground to put your newly learned wing management skills to the test.

Early starts mean you will get the most from your day but the occasional morning high stratus clouds can put a cap on things until they burn off. Building winds mean you will probably have the afternoon free for free-flying or more slalom training.

facebook.com/CATBornosActivo

Photo: Fredrik Gustafsson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in a collection called SIV Hotspots. See the others here.