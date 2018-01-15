Pyrenean adventure 1: Larrun

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 1: Larrun (905m)

The X-Pyr happens every other year. In 2016 32 teams raced from west to east across the Pyrenees, with the leaders completing the race in a record three days.

Start is the beach in Hondarribia: 22km away on foot and 870m higher, Larrun is the first turnpoint. You can walk up the north side (hellish in the heat) or, if not racing, take the rack railway to the restaurant at the top. Flying here is usually forbidden – the race negotiates permission.

A better start for XC pilgrims is TP2 Orhi, 62km away, or at least Col du Ispeguy (Izpegi) after the end of San Sebastian airspace.

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide’s ‘Pyrenean Adventure’. Find the other turnpoints here.