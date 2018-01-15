Search
 
Pyrenean Adventure 8: Santa Helena de Rodes

Monday 15 January, 2018

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 8: Santa Helena de Rodes (512m)

A short ascent from the parking area near the former Benedictine monastery Sant Pere de Rodes puts you on the crest of the last ridge before the sea.

The sea breeze can be strong in the afternoon (think, windsurfers) so it’s best to enjoy a morning soar then glide down for a refreshing swim in the Mediterranean and some well-deserved indulgence in the many beachside restaurants.

Congratulations, you have completed the X-Pyr!

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide’s ‘Pyrenean Adventure’. Find the other turnpoints here.

