Pyrenean Adventure 7: Canigou

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 7: Canigou (2,786m)

The sting in the tail. A large mountain with no easy access. On foot from the W get up on the slowly ascending ridgeline above Toses to fly towards Puigmal, then a further 30km along the tricky network of small peaks to reach the high point at Canigou.

E of the turnpoint, the refuge at Batère is a much better start point: grassy slopes take E through to SW; soar up and back to admire the dramatic star-shaped summit of Canigou.

When the lift fades with the influence of the cooler N wind or the sea breeze, glide down towards the coast as Chrigel did, or top-land and camp as Durogati and Mayer were forced to do.

Photo: X-Pyr

