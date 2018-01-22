Search
 
Never Ending Summer: Pomerode

Monday 22 January, 2018

The Blue Hill (Morro Azul) has this name because in spring and summer it’s covered with blue hortensias. It’s also often covered in paragliders – the natural grassy slope can be reached by car and it’s one of the main sites used by Sol test pilots who are based not far away. It takes winds from northeast through to southeast.

Pomerode itself is a small traditional town where 90% of the population are Brazilians of German descent; the main local language is a Pomeranian dialect. The easy access, height (700m AGL) and smooth thermals make it a favourite among acro pilots too.

Best time: April to october

cpp.esp.br

Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

