Never Ending Summer: Ilha do Mel

Located in the southern state of Paraná, this tiny hour-glass shaped island has a laid-back hippie atmosphere. Ilha do Mel (Honey Island) is car free and one of the most picturesque beach resorts in all of southern Brazil.

Over half the island is a natural reserve inaccessible to the public, while much of the rest is accessible only by sandy trail. Flying here allows you to enjoy the incredible views that the mixture of white sandy beaches and untouched forests provide.

The natural take-off is a twenty-minute walk from Praia (beach) de Encantadas. After a nice relaxed flight, hang out and enjoy the chilled out vibes. If you can, visit off peak as in high season its golden beaches may be overcrowded.

Best time: all year but best in summer

pousadavoolivreilhadomel.com.br / voeventonorte.com.br

Photo: Bora

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil