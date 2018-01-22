Search
 
Never Ending Summer: Caçapava do Sul

Monday 22 January, 2018

Hang glider pilot André Wolf used to go to Texas every year to break records, but ended up breaking the South American record right next to where he lives in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

In that special summer of 2012, he took off at 10am and landed at 9pm in Argentina. “Caçapava is very different from the northeast where people usually go to break records. Flying here is easier as the conditions are mellower than the northeast. Records are possible because we are so far south that the day is very long,” he explains.

Long cross-country flights are possible in January when the summer is dry in that region (usually when La Niña effect happens). Another plus is that Caçapava is only 250km away from Sapiranga, another excellent site with a well established club that offers a great infrastructure for visiting pilots.

Best time: November to January

agvl.esp.br

Photo: Marcelo Ferreira Pélio

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

