Island Hopping: Sardinia

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

The second biggest island in the Med the flying in Sardinia is diverse. If you haven’t hit the local myrto the night before you could hike and fly early Monte Maccione, play with convergence lines midday at Monte San Padre Botiglari, and have a sunset soaring session on the 30km ridge run above Alghero Speranza La Siesta.

The island offers great coastal soaring with really decent XC conditions inland. Littigheddu is the Saint Hilaire of Sardinia: a cliff launch with a club house and bar, this is a great site to start your trip. You’ll meet the locals and feast on barbecued fish.

Other spots include Cala Gonone for east wind soaring over emerald water and white sand and Bosa, smooth coastal soaring near town

Best time: April to October

parapendio.sardegna.it/ita/
vololiberosardegna.it

Photo: Ant Green

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots

